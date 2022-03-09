FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FIGS traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. FIGS has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FIGS by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 284,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 172,567 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

