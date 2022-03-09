Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Decreased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.