Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

