Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

