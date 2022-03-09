Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $384.25

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384.25 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.73), with a volume of 596872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.52).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 316.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

