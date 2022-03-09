Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up to $181.48

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.48, but opened at $195.00. Ferrari shares last traded at $194.97, with a volume of 3,317 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

