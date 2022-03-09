Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $187.39

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.39 and last traded at $187.91, with a volume of 10334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

