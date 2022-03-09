Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.06 Million

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will report $252.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FRT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. 401,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
