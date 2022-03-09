Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.06 Million

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will report $252.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. 401,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

