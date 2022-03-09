Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Fathom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fathom stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.53. Fathom has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fathom by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fathom by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fathom by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fathom by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

