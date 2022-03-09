Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.29. Approximately 70,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76.

About Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

