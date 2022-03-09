Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 547 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. WESCO International makes up approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in WESCO International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

