Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.08. 1,051,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,549,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $329.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

