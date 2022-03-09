Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $15.51 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

