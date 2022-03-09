Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,611,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,214,000 after buying an additional 338,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

