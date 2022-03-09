Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after purchasing an additional 978,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $66,355,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.21. 54,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,915. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.