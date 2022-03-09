Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.29. 71,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.23 and its 200 day moving average is $363.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.79 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

