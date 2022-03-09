Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. Fanuc has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

