Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 673,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $18.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.