EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Critical Contrast

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AutoNation and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 0 3 3 0 2.50 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoNation presently has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.95%. Given AutoNation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EzFill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AutoNation and EzFill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.28 $1.37 billion $18.67 5.98 EzFill $7.23 million 5.06 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 5.31% 50.46% 15.67% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AutoNation beats EzFill on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Jaguar Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. The Corporate & Other segment comprises other businesses, including collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

