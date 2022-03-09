Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE EXR opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.43.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.