Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE EXR opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.43.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.87.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
