Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.
Exor stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.30. Exor has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $98.05.
Exor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exor (EXXRF)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.