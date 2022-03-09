Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.

Exor stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.30. Exor has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

