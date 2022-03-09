Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,673 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $27,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,434. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

