Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 846 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,346.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.79.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

