Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 846 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $206,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.79. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,346.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

