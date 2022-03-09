Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 10,491 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 7.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

