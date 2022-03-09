Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $524.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $524.19 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

