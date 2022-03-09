Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10,924.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 81,387 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.