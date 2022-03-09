Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 28.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 191,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.