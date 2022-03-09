Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 16,506 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

