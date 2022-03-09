Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of CAHPF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.