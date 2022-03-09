Evogene (EVGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
