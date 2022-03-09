Evogene (EVGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 120.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

