Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given a C$16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) has been given a C$16.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ET stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.03. The company had a trading volume of 39,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,592. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$107.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

