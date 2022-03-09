Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ES opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

