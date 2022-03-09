Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 15,604,102 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.