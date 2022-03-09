Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.17

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($46.20) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

