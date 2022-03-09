Etherland Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (ELAND)

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherland has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Etherland has a total market cap of $738,551.44 and $4,328.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00102249 BTC.

Etherland Profile

ELAND is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.