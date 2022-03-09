Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Escalade has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESCA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Escalade by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Escalade by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Escalade by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

