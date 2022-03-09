Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

METC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

