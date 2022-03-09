EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 8.7%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.82 and last traded at $181.21. Approximately 21,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,155,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,057 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 93,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

