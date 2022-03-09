EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 8.7%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.82 and last traded at $181.21. Approximately 21,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,155,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.52.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.19.
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,057 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 93,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
