EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson Sells 11,327 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EOG opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

