Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

