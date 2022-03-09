Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,296. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

