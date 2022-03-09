Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,296. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
