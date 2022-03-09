Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 368,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 112,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,658. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

