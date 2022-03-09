Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 368,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 112,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,658. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
