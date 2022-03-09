Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $28.75 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

