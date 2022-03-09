Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Shares of ERF traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,387. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$5.94 and a 1-year high of C$18.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 10.60%.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.