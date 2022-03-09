Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 47,205,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,541,674. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,879,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

