Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.86 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

