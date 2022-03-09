Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.86 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.27.
Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
