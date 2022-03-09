Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.89

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1517901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

