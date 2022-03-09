Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 165.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENDP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
