Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $53.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.